New Greene County fund named after retiring Greene County commissioner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Commission announced the formation of a new fund through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The Harold K. Bengsch Fund for Greene County is to reconize county employees and torenovate and restore the historic Greene County Courthouse.

Greene County Commissioner Harold Bengsch said employees are valuable to the county.

“It would be a priviledge if citizens could spend time with some of our office holders and department heads to experience what I’ve had the priviledge and indeed honor of experiencing these last 16 years,” said Bengsch.

Bengsch, the person the fund is named after, is retiring after decades of serving in local government. Learn more about the long-time public servant in the article linked below.