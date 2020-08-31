New floating restaurant announced for Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — It has been more than a year since Coyote’s Dockside Cafe and Pub suddenly burned down. Now, the Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort has announced opening a new restaurant in spring 2021.

Resort owner Ryan Hamilton believes a floating restaurant could have added a lot more money to his business this year.

“This year was fantastic in terms of business,” said Hamilton. “Everybody was recreating outdoors, so we certainly would’ve seen a bigger bump with the restaurant.”

Pizza by the Chef owners, Gary and Sally Morris, are partnering with the Port of Kimberling to create the new Pier 28 Pizza and Grille. Gary Morris said he expressed interest in helping after Coyote’s burned down in April 2019.

“Ryan and Tracy are good customers here, so I mentioned to him that if they rebuilt to think about us because we might have an interest in coming down there,” said Gary.

After being delayed by issues, including the pandemic, they are now planning future dining options for their new restaurant in the new normal.

“COVID, you know if it’s still around next summer, then obviously the tables will be a little bit more distanced and things like that, but there will be sit down dining available,” said Hamilton.

The new restaurant will have up to 200 seats indoor and outdoor available for dining. Delivery will be offered to anyone staying within the 177-acre resort.