BRANSON, Mo. – The Board of Directors for the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District approved the construction of a new fire station that will cover the Kimberling City area.

The new station will host a ribbon-cutting and open house on May 10, at 2 p.m. at 14743 Business Highway 13 next to the district’s maintenance building.

Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven stated the new fire station project is “the culmination of years of extensive planning beforehand,” and “extensive planning for the growing future of our area.”

According to a press release, the current Station 2 located on Fire Station Road off James River Road is one of the oldest, if not the oldest station in the district. It was constructed prior to the formation of the fire district and inherited when the district was formed.

With the new 14,350 square foot Station 2, more room for crew quarters will allow for the hiring of additional firefighters.

“Overall, our district has seen an increase in calls for our service,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moore. “In 2016, we responded to 2,560 calls. In just a five-year timeframe our call volume increased to nearly 3,000 and Station 2’s response area has responded to almost a third of those calls.”

The total project cost is $2 million, with the district financing half of the project, and the remaining half coming out of the district’s capital expense fund.