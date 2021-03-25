New fire station approved for Southern Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District approved a new fire station to service the Kimberling City area.

A short press conference was held in Branson West to make the big announcement and show the construction plans for the new station.

The new facility is planned to be more than 14,000 square feet with a project cost of $2 million.

Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven said this new station will replace one of the oldest stations still used in the area.

“The current station is actually a building that we inherited when the Southern Stone County Fire District was formed in 1986,” said Wolven. “This was originally built for the Kimberling City volunteer fire department and when the district was voted in, they became part of that and this is just one of the buildings that went with it. It has been around. It has served the community well over a number of years. We realize it’s just not what we need right now.”

The Fire District will be financing half of the construction with the other half coming from the district’s capital expense fund.