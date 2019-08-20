New financial aid helps adults go back to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new financial aid may be able to help you go back to college depending on your age.

To be able to apply for the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant, you just have to not have been in school for two years or be 25 years of age or older.

The program will pay for two full years of education at a public school in the state.

Audrey Sly, a student at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC), says financial aid doesn’t always offer you full grants.

“So students coming in, they would be able to receive a little bit of money, but not always receive all of the money that financial aid could give you.”

With Fast-Track, students get their full tuition paid as long as the student stays and works in Missouri for at least three years.

College director for financial aid at OTC, Kim Cary, says that the three years could be negotiated.

“That’s okay. They want you to stay as long as you can, but if something takes you out of the state of Missouri, then they’re still going to work with you on that” Cary said. “you may get two years forgiven. And that third year, you may just have to pay a third of that back.”

There are many programs eligible for Fast-Track which can be found by clicking here.

Here are some more qualifications for the program: