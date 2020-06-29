New federal grant to allow further internet availability— in the form of library hot spots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A new survey shows only one-third of Greene county residents have internet usage at useful speeds— a statistic the Springfield-Greene County library-district hopes to address through a new federal grant.

It will allow the library district to purchase 20 additional hot spots, expanding its lending program.

This will make a significant impact as the organization currently has about 70 hot spots— with 230 people waiting to access one of them.

The grant will also provide 794 more e-books and e-audiobooks.

Kathleen O’Dell serves as community relations director and says they see a continued demand for these items.

“We saw an incredible use of our e-books and audiobooks, which will also be funded through this grant,” O’Dell said. “During the closure, we circulated e-books and audiobooks 42,764 times and so that many checkouts during the closure. Interestingly enough, 915 of those checkouts were first time users of ebooks and audiobooks so we know that people were discovering other ways of reading books when they couldn’t come into the libraries.”

O’Dell says not having access to reliable wifi can also make things like e-learning and searching for jobs online challenging.

For more information on checking out a mobile hot spot from the library, visit their website here.

For more information on checking out audiobooks and e-books, visit the library’s page here.