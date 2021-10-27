New dog park coming to Nixa in November

Not all rewards for good behavior need to be treats. Giving your dog a few minutes of playtime with a rope toy can be just as incentivizing as food.

NIXA, Mo.- The new Nixa Dog Park opens officially on Monday, November 1.

The new city park will be open from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset every day, with designated areas for small and large dogs.

A Nixa Dog Park Pass is required to enter the new park.

Here’s how to obtain your pass:

Anyone may purchase a Nixa Dog Park Pass at The X Center (701 N Taylor Way) Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (beginning this Thursday, October 28, 2021).

To purchase a pass, proof of vaccination for Rabies, Distemper and Bordetella is required for each dog you bring to the Nixa Dog Park.

The registration fee for a Nixa Dog Park Pass is $20 (up to two dogs per pass). For the remainder of 2021 and 2022, we will be selling passes for 2022 (valid through December 31, 2022). The pass is good for an unlimited number of visits until the expiration date.

If you reside inside Nixa city limits, you will also be required to show or purchase a Nixa Dog License. This can also be purchased at The X Center. $2/year for spayed or neutered dogs. $3/year if not spayed or neutered. These licenses expire December 31 each year and must be renewed annually for each dog kept inside city limits. (For the remainder of 2021 and 2022, we will be selling dog licenses for 2022, which means they will be valid through December 31, 2022.)

Trash cans and bags will be available for dog owners to pick up after their pets. Failure to do so will be considered a city ordinance violation.

A restroom for dog owners is currently not available. It has been ordered by the city and will be added pending supply chain delays.

If interested in assisting the Nixa Parks Department in adding new amenities through sponsorship of the dog park, Email info@nixaparks.com for more information.