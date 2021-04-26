New dog park bar opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A twist on the traditional dog park is opening in Springfield on May 1.

“Bark Yard is a dog-centered development with three different areas. One is the daycare and boarding facility, the area out back is our membership-based off-leash dog park, and we also have a bar and patio area,” said Tommy Buterbaugh, co-founder of Bark Yard.

While dog park access is limited to members, the bar and patio are open to the public and leashed dogs.

“We started to look around to see if these existed,” said Blake Gammon, the other co-founder of Bark Yard. “While we were looking for land, kind of getting this underway, one opened in Kansas City. That just gave us such confidence to see somebody try it in our same climate.”

