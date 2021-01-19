New CoxHealth Hospital scheduled to open in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — The new CoxHealth Hospital in Monett is set to open on Friday, Jan. 22.

The $42 million facility replaces the former hospital, which was built in 1953 and now sits in a residential area of Monett.

Darren Bass, the president of CoxHealth Monett, said the old facility will close as soon as the last patient is discharged or transferred. The transition will begin Friday evening.

“We are asking our community starting at 6 p.m., if you have emergency needs, come to the new emergency department,” said Bass. “We will treat patients that go to the current emergency department, but it would really help us a lot to bring them here – to already have them here. We hope that we don’t have to transfer from emergency department to emergency department, but we might. If we do, we will.”

Construction on the project was announced more than two years ago and broke ground in May of 2019.