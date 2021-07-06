New COVID-19 numbers and statistics show a growing rate in cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth has released new numbers and statistics showing a growing rate of COVID-19 cases.

An average of 18 patients per day are admitted with COVID-19. Projections show the average patient per day next week being 24 patients and, in two weeks it will increase to 27 patients per day.

Cox is keeping 61% of patients, and the rest are being transferred mainly to St. Louis and Columbia. Today, 95 patients are in the hospital for COVID-19 at Cox Hospital. Out of the 95, 10 patients are in their 20s and 30s. There is at least one infant with COVID-19 in the hospital at Cox.

“99.98% of patients being admitted are unvaccinated while vaccinated patients make up about 0.02% of patients,” says Nana Gaisie, MD. Infectious Disease Specialist. He says the spike has happened much quicker this time compared to the winter.

Gaisie continues with the higher the education, the higher the number within the system of vaccinated physicians. Physicians at Cox that have been vaccinated, are 92%. Those in lower-level positions have vaccinated rates closer to 40%. About 7,000 staff members are vaccinated, within the system.

COVID numbers are also high at Mercy Hospital. Jennifer Harmon, the Sr. communications and project manager at Springfield Communities Administration, released a statement about the healthcare system’s situation.