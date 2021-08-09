New COVID-19 findings presented to the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New findings of COVID-19 were presented to the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Not only is there more research linking COVID-19 with a long-term impact but the possibility of connections to Alzheimer’s Disease symptoms.

One study conducted over six months in nearly 300 older adults from Argentina who had COVID-19 found that half still showed problems with forgetfulness.

“There are effects of COVID on other parts of the body and one of those is in the brain,” said Dr. Curtis Schreiber.

Dr. Schreiber is a neurologist in Bolivar and says he is seeing patients come in with long-term COVID-19 symptoms. However, he isn’t sure how long those symptoms will last.

It’s what scientific leaders, including the Alzheimer’s Association and representatives from nearly 40 countries are trying to figure out.

“What the studies are starting to show is this kind of brain damage is showing up in the bloodstream of people that have had COVID that had led to the point of having a change in thinking,” said Dr. Schreiber.

Researchers say this isn’t good for those already dealing with mental loss.

The research did not say a virus-like COVID can cause Alzheimer’s Disease, it basically told us that COVID-19 if you had Alzheimer’s disease, then you had a more persistent cognitive decline and you had an acceleration of your Alzheimer’s related brain changes,” said Stacy Tew-Lovasz.

Tew-Lovasz with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter says the effects can also impact the general public.

“For those who have covid without Alzheimer’s they saw fog, mental decline persistent symptoms,” said Tew-Lovasz. “It’s not an assumption that they will get Alzheimer’s, but we know it attacks the organs and we still don’t know the long-term effects.”

However, Dr. Schreiber says looking at the history can show this type of brain damage could lead to other complications for people down the road.