New Christmas tree farm opens in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – A retired couple in Nixa has opened their Christmas tree farm for the first time this year.

Since starting to plant back in 2016, the owners said Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm has trees ready to sell.

Farm owners, Don and Karen Nelson, said they felt starting this business would be a good retirement hobby.”We had this almost five acres of bottom land on the James River here and it was either an option of just cut the grass, or to do something with it that could possibly add joy to others, or at the very least, add oxygen to the environment by putting trees in,” Don said.

Customers were excited to carry on their tradition of picking out a living Christmas tree, cutting it down, and taking it home.”I feel like you can’t have Christmas with fake trees, and this just takes it the extra mile,” Gavin Cash said.

Cash said it can be hard to find Christmas tree farms around the area.

Don and Karen said they have heard others express the same concern and they are glad to be open.”It’s just fun to hear them laughing in the field and people will be out there for 35 minutes, 40 minutes, looking for the perfect tree,” Karen said.

Both Don and Karen said it’s a tough job maintaining the trees but opening for the season has made it all worth while.

The Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm is open every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.For more information, click here.