New challenge on video sharing app causes injury to Arkansas teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — A disturbing new challenge on the video sharing app “Tik Tok” has an Arkansas teen recovering from a concussion.

Kimberly Hearn says her son, Keavion, was injured when his classmates used him in the viral prank known as the skull breaker challenge.

In the challenge, three people line up to jump but instead, the two people on the end of the line kick the middle person to the ground.

Keavion was treated at the hospital after he was tripped and it was even more concerning as he was just treated for a large brain tumor just a few years ago.

“You made him fall on his head,” Kimberly said. “That’s got to be so cruel, and you found it to be so funny.”

Hearn filed a police report and the teens involved in the incident injuring Keavion have been suspended.

Tic Tok released a statement saying the safety of our users is our top priority, and we do not allow content that encourages or replicates dangerous challenges that might lead to injury.