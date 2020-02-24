New certification available to K-12 science teachers

The American Meteorological Society has been certifying meteorologists both broadcast and consulting since the 1950’s. Commonly called AMS, it’s a global science organization housing 12,000 members. A certification from them is a gold standard set by the premiere society advancing weather, water, and climate science.

The “CAT,” or Certified AMS Teacher, is a new program just launched for K through 12 teachers. The goal of the program is to strengthen the connection between teachers to the atmospheric science community and its resources.

Maureen McCann is both a certified broadcast and consulting meteorologist who spearheaded the new program, “There’s going to be such an opportunity for teachers to be able to network with other teachers who are already engaged in promoting science literacy and also within the local communities. The AMS is a global organization but there also are local chapters around the country.”

You can apply for a certification two ways, with a transcript showing a degree in atmospheric or related science and a recent lesson plan, or with the completion of two AMS education and professional development courses taken at a master’s level for graduate credit.

Project Atmosphere and Project Ocean are two 6-week online summer courses with travel grants provided for one week on location. Project atmosphere is held up the road in Kansas City, taught in part by the National Weather Service. Project Ocean focuses on marine sciences in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland and its sponsored by the Navy.

Datastreme are three 13-week fall and spring courses that are offered 100% online in atmosphere, ocean, and climate system sciences.

These classes are competitive and offered to all teachers, whether you teach first grade or AP Physics. Wendy Abshire is the AMS Education Program Director, she says these course are a great way to show you’re staying current with the latest science. “They find a lot of creative ways to bring in their experience in our courses into their classrooms. Not just even just in their science segment, it might be a business segment, or an English section with creative writing. So, we welcome all teachers into our courses.”

The AMS says it is excited about the program and eager to hear your feedback as more teachers become certified.

For more information and to apply to become a certified AMS teacher, click HERE: https://www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/education-careers/careers/ams-professional-certification-programs/certified-ams-teacher-program-cat/

To learn more about Project Atmosphere, Project Ocean, and DataStreme courses, click HERE: https://www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/education-careers/education-program/k-12-teachers/project-atmosphere/