SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local hospitals say staffing is finally improving after the pandemic created shortages.

In fact, Mercy says its neurotrauma ICU is fully staffed. Mercy says having all hands on deck allows nurses to really focus on their patients.

But when there are still team members gone, employees can now use an app to pick up extra shifts whenever they want.

“We’ve been dealing with a nursing shortage and trying to come up with innovative ways to cope with that,” said neurotrauma ICU manager Karla Van Horn.

Nurse manager Karla Van Horn has worked at mercy for five years.

“Nurses in general just want to take care of their patients the best they can. That’s what a nurse wants to do. If they feel like their schedule doesn’t allow that, they may just cut back working,” said Van Horn.

Van horn says employees were wanting more control over their schedules and an easy way to pick up shifts. Now, nurses can use an app called Mercy Works on Demand.

“I pick up an extra shift each week,” said RN Tashaye Davis.

Tashaye Davis is a registered nurse at Mercy’s campus in Springfield. She likes to pick up shifts to get some extra money.

“I can get on it literally any time. I know the schedule comes out on Mondays. So Mondays I typically get on it, compare my schedule of what I’m already working to, what I can pick up, and then take a couple of days to work extra,” said Davis.

“There’s no more manual process. They’re getting people to pick up shifts, no phone calls, no begging people to work. It literally gets pushed out through the app and people can pick it up and it’s even nurses that don’t work full time at mercy that just work part time and picking up shifts,” said Senior Vice President and System Chief Nursing Officer Betty Jo Rocchio.

“We’ve been doing this app since about October and here. So now we’re just starting to roll out to other areas of the hospital and other regions of mercy as well,” said Van Horn.

Cox said they are effectively staffed right now. The hospital also says it has several flexible shift opportunities where people can come in and work shorter shifts in addition to their 12-hour shifts.