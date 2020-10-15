New apartment complex managed by Life360 helps those looking to restart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Low-income families and young adults in need now have another option they can turn to for housing. The Y Gardens is a Life360 apartment complex on National and Chestnut.

Ozarks First’s David Chasanov talked with a father Thursday about finally having a place that he and his 13-year-old daughter can call home.

“The moment that I finally got to bring her here for the first time and just take her into the room and be like, ‘well, what do you want?” Kevin Eutsler said. “What decorations do you want? This is yours now.’ It meant the world to me.”

Eutsler and his daughter lived with a friend in Fordland. Then, they moved to a Life360 house. Just last week, they moved in at The Y Gardens.

The building will offer every resident access to mental health care, education, life skills, and job training.

There are 41 apartments available:

18 are one-bedroom units with rent as low as $425 a month

23 two-bedroom units cost anywhere from $515 to $725 a month.

Rachel Newkirk is Resident Life Director at the complex.

“It’s just so amazing that I can help future foster care youth and/or these low-income families,” Newkirk said.

Jeremy Hahn, with Life360 Community Services, also played a significant role in making this project happen.

“Being a dad who has adopted foster care kids, I see what road my kids could’ve gone down, and the choices they could be making if someone wasn’t there to guide them,” Hahn said.