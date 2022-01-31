SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two ring-tailed lemurs, Alastor and his daughter, Basil, got a first look at their new exhibit at the Dickerson Park Zoo on Monday (1-31-22).

The new exhibit has indoor and outdoor access. This allows visitors to get to see the lemurs year-round.

The head zookeeper of the Africa, South America, and Australia zoo exhibits, Tracy Campbell, said these special lemurs are highly endangered and they all come from the island of Madagascar.

“Like everything else, habitat loss, deforestation is just wreaking havoc on lemurs,” said Campbell. “So, anything we can do to help the species; and to help educate people about the species is huge.”

It took eight months to build the lemur enclosure on the east side of the giraffe building and has a variety of structures for the two lemurs to play.