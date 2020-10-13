Nevada man dies in fatal car accident

NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada, Missouri man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 44 Monday, Oct. 12.

Andrew Jeffery, 28, was driving in a 2015 Ford Mustang at high speeds when he lost control and skidded off the road.

The car hit the median and vaulted over the northbound lane and struck a ditch on the opposite side of the road. The car overturned several times, ejecting Jeffery in the process.

Jeffery was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Jeffery and the passenger of the car were wearing seatbelts.