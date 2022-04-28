BRANSON, Mo. — Elevate Branson celebrated neurodiversity and inclusivity Thursday by holding an event for autism awareness.

The event featured a mobile sensory device and invited attendees to meet local law enforcement.

“Our sensory room here at Elevate Branson is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 to 3:00,” said Kathy Brown with Elevate Branson. “Kids with autism, their brains are usually going 100 miles per hour and for them to sit and be able to have calmness over their body, I mean it’s vital.”

Branson Police also shared information on the Project Lifesaver program. The goal of Project Lifesaver is to increase efforts to find and protect people who may wander off due to a cognitive condition.

More information about Elevate Branson is available on its website.