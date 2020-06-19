Neosho gets new Mayor

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF)— There’s a new but familiar face leading the city of Neosho.

Carmin Allen will serve as the city of Neosho’s new Mayor.

The 66-year-old has lived in the area his entire life and previously served as a member on the City Council.

Allen says he has a number of plans for the advancement of the city, but they aren’t necessarily improvements because he says the council has done a great job with improvement projects for the city’s parks, golf course, and streets.

He says he’s excited to continue working with the council and helping the city grow.

Carmin Allen, Mayor, Neosho, said, “We all think in the same direction. It’s all positive and we all want the same thing out of Neosho. We want to see it grow, we want people to move here, we want to try to attract businesses, working with the chamber and everything to try to just have a great community and grow.”

Allen says he really wants to increase community engagement and provide more re-occurring events that will get people outside.