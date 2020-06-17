Neighboring cities to Springfield excited about reopening

WILLARD, Mo. — Neighboring cities to Springfield are fully reopened now that Governor Parson announced phase two of reopening.

The city manager of Willard and the public information officer in Nixa are happy to reopen because there are some traditions they don’t want to miss.

“We’re going to do that this year by having a lighting up the sky ceremony, and so basically what we’re going to do is light off fireworks from a central location here in Willard, but we’re asking everybody in Willard to set off fireworks on that same day and time, on Saturday, June 27th at 9:30 p.m.,” said Brad Gray, with the city of Willard. “I think it’d be something that’s unique for us, in a way that shows how we work through the challenge of not having as much time to plan and manage through those events.”

Drew Douglas, with the city of Nixa, says the city is still encouraging people to follow recommendations from the CDC.

“We still want people to follow social distancing, and we want people to make good choices,” said Douglas. “Avoid public spaces, large gatherings, and crowded spaces, and we still encourage people to wear masks.”

“We’re also enacting a lot of social distancing protocols, so we have staff working from home, we have staff working from scheduled times, and we’re rolling out those kinds of practices throughout the city,” said Gray.

Douglas says we’re sort of in a phase of personal responsibility.

“It’s up to people to make good decisions for themselves and families about how they can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to their family and their loved ones, and other people they may come in contact with,” said Douglas. “We’re confident about reopening now, but we still need to be cautious. And we still need to observe some of those recommendations so we don’t get a wave that’s larger than the one we got earlier on.”

Both Willard and Nixa don’t have testing facilities yet; they were relying on facilities in Springfield to get them done and said it’s working well.