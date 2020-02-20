Neighboorhood reacts to Republic fatal fire

REPUBLIC, Mo.– One woman was killed last night (2/19/2020), in a fire that started on the porch of the trailer she lived in at Alpine Village mobile home park.

The mobile home is a complete loss.

Marcus Province has known the couple who lived in the home for ten years.

Last night a fire started on the porch of this trailer, and by the time fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed.

The husband of the woman who died was able to make it out safely.

Province lives two houses down and felt the explosion last night. He said it shook his entire house.

Province then walked out the front door to see if he could help, he says he couldn’t believe what he saw.

He describes it being as bright as a lit Christmas tree.

Province says it’s a shame this happened to the most caring people in this neighborhood.

Province says, “They were a lot of the community around here. Real positive people. And Suzie, she was the sweetest lady that you’d ever want to meet. And boy, she had it in her heart for all the stray animals out here. She just, you could set your watch to her as far as taking care of these animals and everything. She took it to heart. It was kind of like it was her job; she felt to make sure that all the animals were taken care of.”

The Brookline Fire Chief says the oxygen tanks inside the home may have caused the explosion, which is what made the damage so severe.

The house has so much damaged that there are no leads to what caused the fire.

The name of the woman who died is not being released at this time.

Related story: Fatal fire in Republic engulfs mobile home