Nearly foot of snow expected in parts of northern Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A frigid spring storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of wet, heavy snow on parts of northern Missouri later Thursday and overnight into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning across northern Missouri along the Iowa state line, where a narrow band of heavy snow is expected to develop late Thursday afternoon and persist through Thursday night.

The weather service says as much as 10 inches of snow could fall in those areas, with lighter snow totals expected further south.

Snow on the ground is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the 60s by Saturday.