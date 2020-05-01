Nearly 300 workers test positive at Missouri meat plant

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest of several meat plants around the country to see huge spikes in confirmed cases of the virus.

Missouri’s health department oversaw testing this week of more than 2,300 asymptomatic workers at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph.

State health director Dr. Randall Williams says that results for the first 1,625 asymptomatic workers showed that 259 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Thirty-six others previously tested positive.