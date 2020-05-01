Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Nearly 300 workers test positive at Missouri meat plant

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest of several meat plants around the country to see huge spikes in confirmed cases of the virus.

Missouri’s health department oversaw testing this week of more than 2,300 asymptomatic workers at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph.

State health director Dr. Randall Williams says that results for the first 1,625 asymptomatic workers showed that 259 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Thirty-six others previously tested positive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now