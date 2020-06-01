Nearly 3 dozen semi-automatic guns stolen from pawn shop

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police are investigating the theft of nearly three dozen guns from a pawn shop, all of them semi-automatic weapons.

Officers responded at 1:10 a.m. Sunday to an alarm at Southside Pawn and Jewelry in Affton and found that windows had been shattered.

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda said Monday that the business operators determined that 34 firearms were stolen – 32 semi-automatic handguns and two semi-automatic rifles.

Granda says that at least six vehicles were involved in the burglary, with at least 10 suspects. No arrests have been made.

The ATF is helping with the investigation.

