VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – A raid of a Nevada home led to nearly 3/4 of a pound of crystal meth seized and two arrested.

According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, Bobbie Bradley, 41, and Andrew Daniels, 34, have been charged after an investigation into drugs being supplied to the Vernon County area.

Andrew Daniels

Bobbie Bradley

Mosher said he believes these drugs would be on the streets in a short time if not intercepted.