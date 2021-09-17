Power restored in north-central Springfield after equipment failure caused massive outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield City Utilities is reporting that several people are without power in central Springfield.
Joel Alexander with CU says the outage is due to a failure of a lightning arrestor. Alexander says the arrestor takes a lightning strike to protect equipment.
“Probably was struck, possibly on earlier storms this week, but not enough to trip the circuit at that time,” he says.
According to the CU outage map, areas affected include:
- A big area around Glenstone and Division
- The area around Drury University and Ozarks Technical Community College
- The area around Glenstone and Walnut
This is a developing story.