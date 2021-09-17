Power restored in north-central Springfield after equipment failure caused massive outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield City Utilities is reporting that several people are without power in central Springfield.

Joel Alexander with CU says the outage is due to a failure of a lightning arrestor. Alexander says the arrestor takes a lightning strike to protect equipment.

“Probably was struck, possibly on earlier storms this week, but not enough to trip the circuit at that time,” he says.

OUTAGE ALERT



Crews are working on a couple outages in northeast Springfield. We have an assessment underway and crews are working on getting it restored.



Report your outage

📞 1-888-863-9001

🌐 https://t.co/qqxsaraHPf — City Utilities (@cityutilities) September 17, 2021

According to the CU outage map, areas affected include:

A big area around Glenstone and Division

The area around Drury University and Ozarks Technical Community College

The area around Glenstone and Walnut

CU has not said what the cause of the outage is, but crews are working to get power restored.

This is a developing story.