Nearly $1 million awarded to Missouri libraries to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft awarded $960,338 in Coronavirus Relief grant funds to 60 libraries in Missouri.

The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects, according to a press release.

“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and expanding programs for their patrons.”

Here is a list of libraries who were awarded money:

Barry-Lawrence Regional Library – $25,066

Bollinger County Library – $12,496

Boonslick Regional Library – $22,617

Caruthersville Public Library – $8,540

Cedar County Library – $4,774

De Soto Public Library – $11,573

Jefferson County Library – $8,962

Joplin Public Library – $30,000

Missouri River Regional Library – $27,031

Neosho/Newton County Library – $19,922

Oregon County Library – $2,932

Saint Joseph Public Library – $16,051

Scotland County Library – $3,320

Sedalia Public Library – $6,564

Springfield-Greene County Library – $50,000

University City Public Library – $17,728

Webster Groves Public Library – $17,123

Adair County Library – $3,906

Cape Girardeau Public Library – $18,000

Centralia Public Library – $11,974

Daniel Boone Regional Library – $50,000

Kirkwood Public Library – $18,000

Little Dixie Regional Libraries – $18,000

Mid-Continent Public Library – $49,782

Montgomery City Public Library – $9,935

Nevada Public Library – $11,654

Polk County Library – $14,532

Poplar Bluff Municipal Library – $18,000

Ralls County Library – $1,732

Reynolds County Library – $11,465

Richmond Heights Memorial Library – $12,000

Saint Clair County Library – $12,000

St. Louis County Library – $50,000

Washington Public Library – $11,344

Barton County Library – $11,873

Bethany Public Library – $2,231

Brentwood Public Library – $5,655

Carrollton Public Library – $9,292

Carter County Library – $11,827

Cass County Library – $18,787

Christian County Library – $29,387

Dade County Library – $12,000

Dulany Memorial Library – $5,277

Ferguson Memorial Public Library – $7,590

James Memorial Library – $6,942

Kansas City Public Library – $50,000

Mexico-Audrain County Library – $10,728

Mountain View Public Library – $1,610

Pulaski County Library – $18,606

Ray County Library – $1,605

Rock Hill Public Library – $8,531

Rolla Public Library – $14,320

Scenic Regional Library – $14,817

Schuyler County Library – $638

St. Charles City-County Library – $50,000

Stone County Library – $18,000

Texas County Library – $3,339

Trails Regional Library – $12,348

Wright County Library – $1,314

St. Louis Public Library – $26,598

For more information on the Coronavirus Relief Grants visit www.sos.mo.gov.