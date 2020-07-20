Nearly $1 million awarded to Missouri libraries to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft awarded $960,338 in Coronavirus Relief grant funds to 60 libraries in Missouri.
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects, according to a press release.
“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and expanding programs for their patrons.”
Here is a list of libraries who were awarded money:
- Barry-Lawrence Regional Library – $25,066
- Bollinger County Library – $12,496
- Boonslick Regional Library – $22,617
- Caruthersville Public Library – $8,540
- Cedar County Library – $4,774
- De Soto Public Library – $11,573
- Jefferson County Library – $8,962
- Joplin Public Library – $30,000
- Missouri River Regional Library – $27,031
- Neosho/Newton County Library – $19,922
- Oregon County Library – $2,932
- Saint Joseph Public Library – $16,051
- Scotland County Library – $3,320
- Sedalia Public Library – $6,564
- Springfield-Greene County Library – $50,000
- University City Public Library – $17,728
- Webster Groves Public Library – $17,123
- Adair County Library – $3,906
- Cape Girardeau Public Library – $18,000
- Centralia Public Library – $11,974
- Daniel Boone Regional Library – $50,000
- Kirkwood Public Library – $18,000
- Little Dixie Regional Libraries – $18,000
- Mid-Continent Public Library – $49,782
- Montgomery City Public Library – $9,935
- Nevada Public Library – $11,654
- Polk County Library – $14,532
- Poplar Bluff Municipal Library – $18,000
- Ralls County Library – $1,732
- Reynolds County Library – $11,465
- Richmond Heights Memorial Library – $12,000
- Saint Clair County Library – $12,000
- St. Louis County Library – $50,000
- Washington Public Library – $11,344
- Barton County Library – $11,873
- Bethany Public Library – $2,231
- Brentwood Public Library – $5,655
- Carrollton Public Library – $9,292
- Carter County Library – $11,827
- Cass County Library – $18,787
- Christian County Library – $29,387
- Dade County Library – $12,000
- Dulany Memorial Library – $5,277
- Ferguson Memorial Public Library – $7,590
- James Memorial Library – $6,942
- Kansas City Public Library – $50,000
- Mexico-Audrain County Library – $10,728
- Mountain View Public Library – $1,610
- Pulaski County Library – $18,606
- Ray County Library – $1,605
- Rock Hill Public Library – $8,531
- Rolla Public Library – $14,320
- Scenic Regional Library – $14,817
- Schuyler County Library – $638
- St. Charles City-County Library – $50,000
- Stone County Library – $18,000
- Texas County Library – $3,339
- Trails Regional Library – $12,348
- Wright County Library – $1,314
- St. Louis Public Library – $26,598
For more information on the Coronavirus Relief Grants visit www.sos.mo.gov.