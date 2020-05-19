Nautical Distancing at the lake for Memorial Day Weekend

BRANSON, Mo.– Memorial Day Weekend begins in a few days and marinas are preparing for crowds.

Co Owner of State Park Marina Bob Cox says they are expecting a decent amount of people this weekend. All of his rentals now feature a safety tag that reads the last time they were sanitized. He is also taking online orders, so that he can take parties directly to their boat without coming inside the marina’s lobby.

Missouri State Trooper and water patrol officer, Robert Wilkins says they will be out this weekend. He encourages the public to use their best judgment, and use safe boating practices while out on the lake this weekend.

