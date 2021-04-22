Natural Grocers store will open Springfield location in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Colorado-based Natural Grocers will be opening in the fall at the former location for Lucky’s Market at 3333 S Glenstone Ave.

The grocery store says they only use 100% organic produce, pasture-based dairy, free-range eggs, and humanely raised meats.

“We try to make it as easy as possible for people to come in and get the products they need without having to wonder the source of the product or if there is something in there that they are trying to stay away from,” says Brian Phillips, Director of Store Operations for Natural Grocers. Phillips says the store will also feature plastic bag-free checkouts and donations to local food banks every time a customer returns a reusable bag.

This will be the 7th Missouri-based store they have opened. Phillips says he hopes to open up around October.