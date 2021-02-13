Natural gas in peak demand, limited supply in Springfield, greater Midwest region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield City Utilities has issued a press release warning of limited supplies of natural gas amid the wave of cold weather.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is impacting not only all of our customers, but natural gas utility customers throughout the Midwest,” general manager and CEO of City Utilities of Springfield, Gary Gibson, said.

CU said due to natural gas wells freezing in the southwest and limiting supply, costs have risen and will likely impact future utility bills.

“We are asking our community to work together, as we have so many times in the past, to get

through this peak period with as minimal impact as possible,” Gibson said.

CU has recommended several tips to help reduce the impact of the weather on utility bills:

Turn down your thermostat at least 2 degrees lower than your normal setting

Limit the use of natural gas fireplaces

Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters

Turn down the temperature setting of your water heater

Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of electricity and natural gas during this period

CU also said they have initiated a Natural Gas Curtailment agreement with several commercial and industrial customers who will switch to alternate fuel sources, which will last until at a minimum 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, but may be extended.

They also are activating the Natural Gas Peak Shaving system, which will inject propane and air into the natural gas transmission system to help the demand. This will be the first time the shaving system will be used.