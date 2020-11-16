National Weather Service’s Springfield office issued nine tornado warnings on Saturday night

Local News

by: Brian Hauswirth, Missourinet

Posted: / Updated:

National Weather Service’s logo.

Make It Count

(Missourinet)– (News directors J.T. Gerlt and Patty Burns at Missourinet affiliates KTKS and KBNN contributed to this story)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says it appears that straight line winds caused the significant damage Saturday evening to a popular Osage Beach shopping center.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Justin Titus tells Missourinet that they’ve checked drone footage and have spoken to Osage Beach’s emergency management director.

“And so that’s something that we can still receive new information on and update as we go, but right now preliminarily it looks like straight line winds,” Titus says.

Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis tells us the storm damaged at least seven to eight businesses in the King’s Plaza shopping center, which has a Randy’s Custard location. The shopping center is a popular spot for Lake-area tourists and local residents.

Drone photos show that the storm blew roofs off many of the businesses. Walls have caved-in as well, and Missourinet Versailles affiliate KTKS reports vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged during the storm.

The NWS’ Springfield office issued nine tornado warnings and 21 severe thunderstorm warnings on Saturday evening. The thunderstorm warnings were across their entire forecast area.

The NWS had warned Friday that severe storms and hail were possible Saturday afternoon and evening, across the Ozarks.

There are no reports of any serious injuries from the storms.

Titus says the storms also caused damage in the small town of Dixon, which is about 100 miles northeast of Springfield. The town has about 1,400 residents.

“But that Dixon area, north of Waynesville, got hit pretty hard. Had some mobile homes flipped over and some other damage up in that area,” says Titus.

He says while the damage in Dixon appears to be from straight line winds, it’s still under investigation.

Titus says their office is still deciding whether to send survey teams to impacted areas.

“We base that on what we’re seeing out in the field, as far as evidence. So we’ll be making that determination coming up too,” Titus says.

Missourinet Lebanon affiliate KBNN reports the storm brought 65-mile-per hour winds and one-inch hail in some locations, knocking power poles down in Springfield. KBNN reports trees were knocked down in southwest Missouri’s Jasper County.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield Mo

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 35F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear. Low 35F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

33°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 35°

Tuesday

62° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 39°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 50°

Thursday

73° / 52°
Sunny and wind
Sunny and wind 0% 73° 52°

Friday

73° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 73° 54°

Saturday

70° / 47°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 10% 70° 47°

Sunday

47° / 32°
Showers
Showers 60% 47° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

3 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

4 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
0%
35°

36°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
36°
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100