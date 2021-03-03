National task force meet in Southwest Missouri over rural broadband

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A national task force made another stop in Southwest Missouri Wednesday, March 3, to visit with residents and business owners about the best way to bring broadband to rural and suburban areas in the Ozarks.

The discussion happened in Christian County.

Greene County presiding commission Bob Dixon, a member of the task force, said these visits are vital to providing equal broadband access across the area.

“There are some things that the federal government is doing that kind of impede build out right now,” said Dixon. “So we’re identifying some of those things. We’re also looking at ways we can lobby to Congress on behalf of the National Association of Counties for additional infrastructure dollars.”

The National Association of Counties said high-speed internet is one of the main challenges facing small businesses in rural areas.