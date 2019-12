U.S. — Shipping companies are preparing for millions of people to return all those Christmas gifts they didn’t like!

In fact, Jan. 2 could be the biggest day ever for holiday gift returns.

Several shipping companies have dubbed it “national returns day.”

UPS expects a record 1.9 million packages to be returned next Thursday.

That’s a 26% increase from one year earlier.

And that prediction is just for UPS and does not include packages sent through the postal service or Fed Ex.