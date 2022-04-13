REPUBLIC, Mo. — The National Park Service (NPS) is hosting a wellness challenge at Missouri’s seven sites beginning on April 16th.

The NPS Wellness Challenge will push visitors to take part in physical, mental and learning activities. Each park will have nine different challenges unique to each park.

Southwest Missourians are encouraged to head to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield and George Washington Carver National Monument. Wellness Challenge guides will be offered at each site and each person to completes a category (physical, mental, or learning) will earn a digital badge to mark their achievement.

Below is a list of Missouri’s seven park sites:

The National Park Service also provided the Wellness Challenge activities organized for the southwest Missouri sites:

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Physical Wellness Walk, run, roll, bike or drive along the five miles of the park’s tour road Explore the site with your animal companion and choose from over 10 miles of trails Hike in the footsteps of Federal and Southern soldiers on one of the site’s five walking trails, such as the Bloody Hill Trail or Manley Uplands Trail.



Learning Wellness At the Battlefield Museum, watch the park film, peruse interactive exhibits and view displays including medical artifacts, diary entries, artillery and thousands of images of soldiers Observe plant and animal species on the park grounds Earn a Junior Ranger badge

Mental Wellness Relax and reflect by the waters of Wilson’s Creek, which flows through the entire park Journal about the nature you find at Wilson’s Creek Visit the Ray House and imagine how their family home was transformed by battle into a field hospital



George Washington Carver National Monument Physical Wellness Pack a picnic, choose a table on the park grounds and enjoy a healthy meal Take a self-guided tour and search for wildlife in the woodlands Take your furry friend for a walk along the 1-mile Carver Trail

Learning Wellness Explore the impactful life of Carver at the museum and watch the park film Join a park ranger on a guided tour along the Carver Trail Earn a Junior Ranger badge

Courtesy of the National Park Service