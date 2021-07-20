National Night Out canceled, SPD Police Chief ‘disappointed’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Night Out event scheduled for Aug. 3 has been canceled according to a tweet by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, who was hosting the event.

Due to COVID-19 concerns our planning team has decided to cancel the 2021 National Night Out that was scheduled for August 3rd. We are disappointed to cancel this event but feel that this is the best decision for our community at this time. — CommunityPartnership (@CPOzarks) July 16, 2021

The organization says the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams also took to Twitter after the event was canceled.

The opportunity to donate @OzarksBlood or get your Covid vaccination @SGCHD while attending or cheer for @SGFPolice vs @SGF_Fire in softball that evening are also cancelled. — Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) July 20, 2021

Williams said he was “disappointed” about the event being canceled.

He said the event provided opportunities to donate blood or to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The softball game between the fire and police departments is also canceled.