National Night Out canceled, SPD Police Chief ‘disappointed’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Night Out event scheduled for Aug. 3 has been canceled according to a tweet by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, who was hosting the event.
The organization says the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams also took to Twitter after the event was canceled.
Williams said he was “disappointed” about the event being canceled.
He said the event provided opportunities to donate blood or to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The softball game between the fire and police departments is also canceled.