WEST PLAINS, Mo.– A Missouri National Guard member is being treated for injuries after an accidental shooting at the Armory in West Plains.

The West Plains Police Department says it happened Thursday night.

They received a report that a person inside the Armory had a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the man was attempting to unload a personal handgun when it discharged and hit him in the leg.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.