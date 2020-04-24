National Guard helps out local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard is now helping local food pantries.

There’s been a decrease in volunteers helping during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, soldiers are handing out groceries and sorting supplies.

We know at least two pantries are getting help.

45 guardsmen are helping at Ozarks Food Harvest’s mobile pantry at several Springfield schools.

And Monday, April 27, Least of These in Christian County will be getting help.

Ozarks Food Harvest says the response has been incredibly helpful.