National Guard helps out local food banks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard is now helping local food pantries.

There’s been a decrease in volunteers helping during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, soldiers are handing out groceries and sorting supplies.

We know at least two pantries are getting help.

45 guardsmen are helping at Ozarks Food Harvest’s mobile pantry at several Springfield schools.

And Monday, April 27, Least of These in Christian County will be getting help.

Ozarks Food Harvest says the response has been incredibly helpful.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now