National Guard conducting free COVID-19 test throughout Missouri

MISSOURI.– The U.S. now has more than two and a half million confirmed cases of the virus, about a quarter of the 10 million cases worldwide.

The National Guard is partnering with DHSS, local health departments, and health care providers to offer community COVID-19 testing events for the residents of Missouri.

The test will be done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if you have COVID-19, this is not an antigen or antibody test.

To register, you will select which testing site and appointment time you wish to register for on a subsequent page.

If you do not see any community testing events in your area, you can continue to check back with this page as new sites will be added as events are planned.

Current Testing Sites Available:

SiteCityCountyDatesTimeStatus
Carthage Memorial HallCarthageJasperJune 29-30June 29: 7am-3pmJune 30: 10am-6pmRegistration open
Reeds Spring Middle School Branson WestStoneJune 297am-3pmRegistration open
Cassville High School CassvilleBarryJune 297am-3pmRegistration open
207 NW Memorial DriveHamiltonCaldwellJune 304:30pm-8pmRegistration open
Cox Branson Orthopedics and Neurology BuildingBransonTaneyJune 30 – July 1June 30: 7am-7pmJuly 1: 7am-3pmRegistration open
Main Street Baptist ChurchGreenfieldDadeJuly 110am-6pmRegistration open
Cole County Health Department (Former Location)Jefferson CityColeJuly 7-97am-7pmRegistration open
601 West Main StreetMaysvilleDeKalbJuly 74pm-8pmRegistration open
Libla Family Sports Complex-Three Rivers College: 2080 Three Rivers BoulevardPoplar BluffButlerJuly 7-9July 7: 10am-6pmJuly 8: 7am-3pmJuly 9: 7am-1pmRegistration open

