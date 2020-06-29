National Guard conducting free COVID-19 test throughout Missouri

MISSOURI.– The U.S. now has more than two and a half million confirmed cases of the virus, about a quarter of the 10 million cases worldwide.

The National Guard is partnering with DHSS, local health departments, and health care providers to offer community COVID-19 testing events for the residents of Missouri.

The test will be done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if you have COVID-19, this is not an antigen or antibody test.

To register, you will select which testing site and appointment time you wish to register for on a subsequent page.

If you do not see any community testing events in your area, you can continue to check back with this page as new sites will be added as events are planned.

Current Testing Sites Available:

