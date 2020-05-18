National cemeteries will commemorate Memorial Day with wreath-laying ceremonies this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) announced that they would commemorate Memorial Day with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day at Springfield National Cemetery but it will not be public. This the Boy Scouts will not be placing flags on veterans headstones.

“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “While the department
can’t hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned
through their service and sacrifice.”

All VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for public visitation.

