SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO).

Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and going until Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m at the American Legion Post 639.

Joe Daues the CEO of the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks said, “For a national car club to identify a regional organization like ours and decide to hold their club national show here in Springfield to benefit us is really amazing. And… fundraising that goes on all the money… the registration, all that, after they pay their expenses, the money comes to BCFO.”

Daues said that they are grateful for this opportunity, and the money raised will help BCFO to continue its mission; helping local families who are going through a breast cancer diagnosis, and providing mammograms for women who can’t afford it in the Ozarks region.

The weekend will be packed full of events including live music, a route 66 cruise, and the car show. For more information, you can visit the Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show Facebook page.

To see the full interview with CEO Joe Daues, see the attached video.