National Boat Racing Association hosts event in Forsyth, Missouri

FORSYTH, Mo. — The National Boat Racing Association is hosting a boat racing event at Empire Park in Forsyth.

Racers from across the country will be competing, including some of the nation’s best.

“We used to live down here off F Highway,” said Cole Childress, with Hustler Racing. “We started, my dad started this when he and my grandfather raced years ago, and now me, my brother, my dad and my son… this is going to be his first race.”

Childress said one of his biggest rivals on the water is Richard Baze, with Baze Racing.

“We’ve been racing since we were teenage boys together,” said Baze. “We spent 22 years racing at Rockaway Beach. That all kind of fell apart six years ago, but we’re happy to be back here in Forsyth.”

Baze said he won three national titles with the NBRA during 2020, but he feels it’s more than racing.

“Family,” said Baze. “My dad’s my pitman. My daughter races with me; she’s running around here. She also runs, so she started when she was eleven.”

Test runs will start Friday, July 9, but the races will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, from noon until 5 p.m.

“I’d say probably 30 to 50 drivers probably this weekend, and then spectators, probably a couple hundred hopefully,” said Childress.

A dive team will be on hand along with the Central Taney County Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District.