National Art Shop closes after 50 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Owners Jerry and Jean Sanders are closing the National Art Shop after 51 years of operation.

A press release from the shop announced a liquidation sale beginning April 8. All supplies, operating equipment, furniture, and display fixtures must be sold by the end of June.

“There’s never a good time to do it, and we just felt like while we were still in good health, now is the time to do it.” said Jean Sanders “And we were tired” added Jerry.

The store hours for the liquidation sale are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.