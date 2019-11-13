Check out Narwhal the unicorn puppy

(CBS).– A very unique rescued puppy is going viral because of the short little tail sticking out of his forehead.


Narwhal, whose full given name is “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn,” was rescued on Friday, November 8 by Mac’s Mission in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.


Mac’s Mission says Narwhal was found in the cold with another puppy, and had a foot injury, but has recovered and is now a very happy puppy.


The organization has been posting videos and photos of Narwhal on their Facebook page, which have garnered thousands of likes and shares.


Narwhal won’t be available for adoption until he grows a bit more.

