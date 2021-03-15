NAMI’s “Warmline” program to return after receiving funding from other non-profit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last summer, Missouri cut funding to the Springfield NAMI’s “Warmline” program. But recently, the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation invested some of its CARES Act funds to bring the service back.

Almost $138,000 was spent to make it happen.

Both non-profits are now looking for volunteers to be there for others – like Janet Plemmons.

Janet Plemmons used to use Warmline.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, so I have extreme mania and extreme depression,” Plemmons said.

When she has her downs, she says it can feel life-threatening.

“It’s not like regular ‘I don’t feel good today,’ it’s like down and ‘I don’t want to live anymore.’ It gets pretty bad.”

Thankfully, when the state funded NAMI’s “Warmline” service she knew she wasn’t alone in her battle.

“They would calm me down a little bit. Perhaps even get me talking about something else to where the depression would be alleviated.”

Plemmons said it was impossible to put into words how much Warmline means to her.

In June of 2020, the program lost Missouri’s support.

Stephanie Appleby, executive director of NAMI Southwest Missouri, says it happened when people needed it the most.

“Honestly, it absolutely blew up during the pandemic. We just didn’t have the resources or the funding to get to those calls. So, it was devastating.”

Coincidentally, when the news broke about her non-profit, OACAC did a community needs and covid-19 assessment.

“The results across our 10-county service area showed a need for mental health supports,” Lindsey Dumas-Bell of OACAC said. “We use those results to develop projects. We reached out to bring the warmline back.”

OACAC allocated $137,920 – a portion of the money it received in CARES Act funding.

“We know this an important resource in our community, especially now more than ever,” Dumas-Bell said.

“We were just blown away,” Appleby said. “We are very thankful for them.”

OACAC also provided iPads for the program to use.

Jessica Pratt, the Warmline director at NAMI Southwest Missouri, said the next step in Warmline’s eventual return is finding more volunteers.

A stipend is available to income-eligible volunteers, and phones will be provided along with training.

“If anybody has ever had that person that was their listening ear, and they want to find a way to give back, I encourage them to reach out to me,” Pratt said. “We’ll have a conversation about it, let them know what all it entails, so that they can be that listening ear for somebody else.”

The Warmline doesn’t have a specific return date, but Appleby said she hopes it’s very soon. When it returns, it will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Interested in volunteering? Call Jessica Pratt at (417) 864-3027

When the warmline becomes available: (877) 535-4357 or (417) 864-3676