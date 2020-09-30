Music school saved days before scheduled close

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local music school was set to be closed Wednesday, Sept 30, but now has a new lease on life thanks to some unexpected money showing up to keep the place open.

It was a rough few weeks leading up to the end of September for Heather Leverich, music director and Owner of Conservatory of the Ozarks. Facing the possibility of closing their doors, Leverich did something she was reluctant to do.

“People kept asking me to do a GoFundMe, and I felt super awkward about setting up a GoFundMe,” said Leverich. “When I was typing up my post, I was like, ‘I feel super awkward about this.”

Leverich tried applying for CARES Act Funding too.

“They saw that we had put on our Facebook page that we were closing, so they said we aren’t eligible because we’re closing,” said Leverich.

It began to look like a certainty that the Conservatory would close. Leverich says the hardest day was seeing her pianos started to go out the door last week.

“It’s like if you built a building and you start taking bricks out of it, and tearing it down even though you love the building,” said Leverich. “So that was really hard to see.”

From all the way up in Cole Camp, Missouri, business owners Jon and Dawna Morris saw a passion they couldn’t let come to an end, so they wrote the Conservatory a check to keep them open through the end of the year.

“She was so humble about it. It wasn’t like, ‘I need this and I need that,'” said Jon Morris. “She felt almost guilty asking for any help because she kept saying other people had it worse.”

“It means so much to see the community say, ‘We want to help you survive,'” said Leverich. “I’m so grateful.”

Jon Morris says he didn’t do this for praise or glory. He just couldn’t think of a better way to spend money. Leverich says the CARES Act committee is reviewing their application now that they are staying open through the end of the year.