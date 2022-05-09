WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ozarks is set to take the spotlight in Washington, D.C. as part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in 2023. But in June of 2022, a preview concert will be held on the National Mall during this year’s festival.

The “Ode to the Ozarks” concert is being held on June 26 and will feature old-time Ozarks music, beginning with an old-time jam session led by David Scrivner. Then, guests will enjoy music by Sylamore Special, a group of five teenagers from Mountain View, Arkansas.

The performance will be live-streamed for anyone back home in Missouri and Arkansas to enjoy.

The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region will be featured as part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in June and July of 2023. There’s already a website up about the program, which is a partnership between the Smithsonian and Missouri State University.

The free ten-day festival will be held in late June and early July of 2023 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. At the event, participants will experience Ozarks music, food, crafts and stories through daily demonstrations and nightly concerts, according to the event’s website.