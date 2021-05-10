MSU graduation: What you need to know before attending the ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University will award 3,011 degrees this weekend during the spring 2021 commencement.

The ceremonies will take place over two days, May 13 and May 14.

May 13: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in JQH Arena

May 14: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in JQH Arena

MSU says all ceremonies will be limited to 750 graduates, and each graduate can have up to four guests invited. All ceremonies will be livestreamed.

On May 13, the first ceremony will be for undergraduate students graduating from the College of Business. The second ceremony will be undergraduate students graduating from the McQueary College of Health and Human Services and interdisciplinary academic programs.

On May 14, the first ceremony will be for graduate students graduating from the McQueary College of Health and Human Services and all students from the Reynolds College of Arts and Letters. The second ceremony will be all students graduating from the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, and graduate students from the interdisciplinary academic programs. The third ceremony will consist of students graduating from the College of Education and the William H. Darr College of Agriculture, and graduate students from the College of Business.