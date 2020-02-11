Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of man, his grandfather

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in rural eastern Missouri are investigating the shooting deaths of a 24-year-old man and his grandfather as a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened Monday morning near Lake Primrose in St. Francois County, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Coroner James Coplin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that investigates believe that Nicholas David Brown fatally shot his grandfather, 66-year-old James Lange, before turning the gun on himself.

The men shared the home where the bodies were found.