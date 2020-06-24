Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of Kansas City man, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police Officers in Kansas City are investigating the shooting deaths of a husband and wife in northern Kansas City as a murder-suicide.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shootings happened in Northland, where police were called around 10 a.m. Monday for a disturbance and gunshots.

Arriving officers tried to make contact inside the home for several hours before entering and finding 45-year-old Damone Williams and 48-year-old Jamie Williams dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said Damone Williams shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Police say their deaths were the 90th and 91st homicides in Kansas City in 2020.